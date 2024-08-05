Argo Blockchain Major Shareholder Update

Argo Blockchain (GB:ARB) has released an update.

Argo Blockchain PLC has announced a significant change in their shareholder structure, with Armistice Capital LLC now holding a 9.067306% stake after acquiring 57,700,000 voting rights. The notification, which also disclosed Armistice’s possession of warrants for an equivalent number of unissued shares, highlights a notable event in the company’s financial narrative. The transaction that triggered the notification occurred on July 31, 2024, and was promptly reported to the company and relevant authorities by August 1, 2024.

