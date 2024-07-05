Argo Blockchain Maintains Steady Mining Output

Argo Blockchain (GB:ARB) has released an update.

In its June 2024 operational update, Argo Blockchain, a leading cryptocurrency mining company, reported mining 44 Bitcoin or Bitcoin Equivalents, maintaining the same daily production rate as the previous month. Despite consistent mining output, the company generated $2.9 million in revenue with mining margins at approximately 30%. The update also noted that Argo Blockchain held 11 BTC equivalents at the end of June.

