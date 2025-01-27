tiprankstipranks
Argo Blockchain Expands Hosting with Merkle to Boost Hashrate
Company Announcements

Argo Blockchain Expands Hosting with Merkle to Boost Hashrate

Story Highlights

Invest with Confidence:

Argo Blockchain ( (GB:ARB) ) has shared an update.

Argo Blockchain has announced a hosting arrangement with Merkle Standard LLC to host 5,293 S19J Pro miners in Memphis, Tennessee, with additional miners to be hosted in Baie Comeau, Quebec. This move is part of Argo’s strategy to increase its operational hashrate, following the refurbishment and conversion of previously hosted miners, which will boost the company’s capacity by the end of February and enhance its industry positioning.

More about Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc is a dual-listed blockchain technology company focused on large-scale cryptocurrency mining. The company operates globally with a mining facility in Quebec and offices in the US, Canada, and the UK, utilizing predominantly renewable energy for its operations. Argo was the first climate-positive cryptocurrency mining company and is a signatory to the Crypto Climate Accord.

YTD Price Performance: -21.67%

Average Trading Volume: 128,862

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $32.14M

See more insights into ARB stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk
Argo Blockchain Faces Nasdaq Listing Challenge
TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk
Argo Blockchain Reports Consistent Bitcoin Production and Increased Revenue for December 2024
