Argeo ASA’s Annual General Meeting Approves Board Proposals

Argeo AS ( (DE:8W20) ) has provided an announcement.

Argeo ASA held its annual general meeting on June 12, 2025, where all agenda items proposed by the Board of Directors were approved. This meeting reinforces Argeo’s strategic direction and operational stability, which is crucial for maintaining its competitive edge in the subsea services industry. The approval of the agenda items is expected to positively impact the company’s operations and stakeholder confidence.

More about Argeo AS

Argeo ASA is a comprehensive subsea service provider operating in the Oil & Gas, Marine Minerals, and Renewables sectors. The company offers a unique package that includes robust vessels, autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), advanced sensors, digital imaging technology, and a digital platform for data visualization. Argeo provides full-lifecycle services such as survey, inspection, maintenance, and repair, aimed at enhancing efficiency and reducing carbon footprints for global clients. The company is listed on Euronext Oslo Børs and has offices in Asker, Edinburgh, Houston, and Rio de Janeiro.

Average Trading Volume: 801,047

Current Market Cap: NOK161.7M

