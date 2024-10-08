Argeo ASA Holds Successful Extraordinary General Meeting

Argeo AS (DE:8W20) has released an update.

Argeo ASA successfully conducted an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on October 8, 2024, where all board resolutions were adopted as proposed. The company, known for its innovative offshore services using autonomous robotics and advanced digital imaging, aims to enhance ocean surveying efficiency and reduce CO2 emissions. Argeo, operating globally with multiple offices since 2017, is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Oslo.

