Argenx SE Reports Strong 2024 Financial Results and Advances Vision 2030

On February 27, 2025, Argenx SE reported its full-year 2024 financial results, highlighting significant achievements such as $2.2 billion in global product net sales and the expansion of VYVGART’s reach to over 10,000 patients. The company received positive regulatory feedback for VYVGART’s pre-filled syringe in the EU and is on track for FDA review in April 2025. Argenx is advancing its Vision 2030 strategy, aiming to treat 50,000 patients globally and secure 10 labeled indications by 2030, with ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2 studies across its pipeline. The announcement underscores Argenx’s strong market position and commitment to innovation in the autoimmune treatment landscape.

Argenx SE is a global immunology company focused on developing treatments for severe autoimmune diseases. The company is known for its innovative therapies, including VYVGART, an FcRn blocker approved for multiple indications such as generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), primary immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP). Argenx is dedicated to expanding its market presence and advancing its pipeline of immunology products.

YTD Price Performance: 0.46%

Average Trading Volume: 257,040

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $38.23B

