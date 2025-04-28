argenx Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for VYVGART in CIDP Treatment

Argenx Se ( (ARGX) ) has shared an announcement.

On April 28, 2025, argenx SE announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency recommended the approval of VYVGART, a subcutaneous injection for treating chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP). This marks a significant advancement as VYVGART is the first targeted IgG Fc-antibody fragment for CIDP, introducing a novel mechanism of action for the condition in over 30 years. The recommendation is based on the ADHERE clinical trial, the largest study of CIDP patients, which showed substantial clinical improvements. The European Commission’s decision on the marketing authorization is expected within two months, potentially impacting the treatment landscape for CIDP patients across Europe.

argenx is a global immunology company dedicated to improving the lives of individuals suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. Through its Immunology Innovation Program, argenx collaborates with leading academic researchers to develop novel antibody-based medicines. The company has developed the first approved neonatal Fc receptor blocker and is exploring its potential in various autoimmune diseases.

