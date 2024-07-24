Argentina Lithium Seeks Extension of Warrants

Argentina Lithium & Energy (TSE:LIT) has released an update.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp seeks to extend the expiration of 16,630,000 warrants from August 2024 to August 2027, maintaining the exercise price at $0.38 per share. A significant portion of these warrants is held by company insiders. The extension, aimed at capitalizing on the lithium market’s growth, is pending approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further insights into TSE:LIT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.