Argentex Strengthens Board with Tech Expert

Argentex Group Plc (GB:AGFX) has released an update.

Argentex Group PLC has bolstered its board with the addition of Rina Ladva as an Independent Non-Executive Director, effective from October 1, 2024. Ladva’s impressive 25-year background in technology transformation, including pivotal roles at Microsoft and PA Consulting, is set to propel the firm’s growth and innovation strategies. Her appointment is part of Argentex’s commitment to driving business growth and scalability through technological innovation.

