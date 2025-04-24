Argentex in Acquisition Talks with IFX Payments Amid Liquidity Challenges

Argentex Group Plc ( (GB:AGFX) ) has shared an update.

Argentex Group Plc is in advanced discussions with IFX Payments regarding a potential acquisition offer, valuing Argentex shares at 2.49 pence each. The company has also secured a £6.5 million bridging loan from IFX Payments to address immediate liquidity needs, although trading in its shares remains suspended pending further liquidity support.

Argentex Group Plc operates in the financial services industry, specializing in foreign exchange services. The company focuses on providing tailored currency solutions to businesses and institutions, leveraging its expertise in currency risk management and international payments.

YTD Price Performance: 50.0%

Average Trading Volume: 456,282

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £52.03M

