Argentex Group PLC Appoints Jeff Parker as Non-Executive Director

Argentex Group Plc ( (GB:AGFX) ) has provided an announcement.

Argentex Group PLC has appointed Jeff Parker as an Independent Non-Executive Director to its Board, effective April 1, 2025. Parker, who is currently the CEO of Paymentology, brings extensive experience in the payments industry and business transformation, which is expected to aid Argentex in its growth and scalability efforts.

More about Argentex Group Plc

Argentex Group PLC is a global specialist in currency risk management and alternative banking. The company focuses on providing financial services that help manage currency risks and offer alternative banking solutions.

YTD Price Performance: 40.45%

Average Trading Volume: 769,624

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £49.62M

For an in-depth examination of AGFX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue