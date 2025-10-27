Argenta Silver Corp. Reports Promising Drilling Results at El Quevar Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Butte Energy ( (TSE:AGAG) ) has shared an announcement.

Argenta Silver Corp. announced promising assay results from its 2025 Winter Diamond Drilling Program at the El Quevar Project, highlighting significant silver mineralization in the Yaxtché Deposit and new exploration targets. The results, including high-grade silver intervals, confirm the continuity of mineralization and suggest potential for expansion, positioning Argenta for further exploration success with a well-funded 2025–2026 Drill Program.

Argenta Silver Corp. is a mining company focused on the exploration and development of high-grade silver deposits. The company operates primarily in the Salta Province of Argentina, with its flagship project being the El Quevar Project. Argenta is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol AGAG and is involved in extensive drilling programs to expand its resource base.

