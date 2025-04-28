Argenta Silver Corp. Appoints Joaquin Marias as New CEO

An update from Butte Energy ( (TSE:AGAG) ) is now available.

Argenta Silver Corp. has appointed Joaquin Marias as the new President and CEO, succeeding Geir Liland who will remain on the board. Marias, previously the Vice President of Exploration, aims to advance the El Quevar Project in Argentina, focusing on creating sustainable value for stakeholders and positioning Argenta as a world-class silver exploration company.

Argenta Silver Corp. is a dedicated silver exploration company focused on advancing projects that contribute to the global energy transition. The company aims to create sustainable, long-term value for shareholders by acquiring and developing high-potential silver assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions across Latin America. With an experienced management team, Argenta emphasizes responsible mining practices to meet the rising demand for silver, a critical metal in renewable energy and emerging technologies.

