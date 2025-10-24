Argent Minerals Limited Announces Proposed Issue of Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Argent Minerals Limited ( (AU:ARD) ) is now available.

Argent Minerals Limited has announced a proposed issue of securities, specifically 2,000,000 performance rights, with a planned issue date of November 27, 2025. This move is part of the company’s strategic efforts to enhance its capital structure, potentially impacting its market position and providing opportunities for growth and investment within the mining sector.

More about Argent Minerals Limited

Argent Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources, particularly in Australia. The company is engaged in the extraction and production of precious metals, which positions it within a competitive and resource-driven market.

