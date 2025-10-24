Argent Minerals Limited Announces Digital-First Approach for Upcoming AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Argent Minerals Limited ( (AU:ARD) ) has shared an announcement.

Argent Minerals Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for 25 November 2025. The company will not be sending physical copies of the AGM notice but has made it available online on its website and the ASX platform. Shareholders are encouraged to vote online or via proxy, with all resolutions to be decided by poll. This move reflects a shift towards digital communication, potentially increasing accessibility and efficiency for stakeholders.

More about Argent Minerals Limited

Argent Minerals Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focused on mineral exploration and development. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: ARD) and is engaged in the exploration of precious and base metals.

Average Trading Volume: 9,887,150

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$46.96M

Find detailed analytics on ARD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue