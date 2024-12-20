Argent Minerals Director Expands Investment Portfolio

Argent Minerals Limited (AU:ARD) has released an update.

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

Easily identify outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Argent Minerals Limited recently announced a change in Director Pedro Kastellorizos’s indirect interests, as he acquired 816,667 ARDOC Listed Options through an Entitlement Offer. This update reflects the director’s active participation in shaping the company’s financial future, showcasing potential growth opportunities for investors.

For further insights into AU:ARD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.