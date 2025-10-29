Argent Biopharma Schedules Key Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Argent Biopharma ( (AU:RGT) ) is now available.

Argent Biopharma Ltd has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 28, 2025, where shareholders will address several key resolutions. These include the adoption of the Remuneration Report, election and re-election of directors, and ratification of prior share issues to Mercer Street Capital Partners and Oberon Investments Limited. The meeting will influence company governance and shareholder relations, potentially impacting its strategic direction and financial structuring.

More about Argent Biopharma

Argent Biopharma Ltd operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company is engaged in creating innovative solutions for healthcare, targeting specific market needs within the biopharmaceutical sector.

Average Trading Volume: 133,380

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$6.22M

See more data about RGT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue