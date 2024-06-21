Argent BioPharma Partners with Shore Capital

Argent Biopharma (AU:RGT) has released an update.

Argent BioPharma Ltd., a Clinical-Stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on CNS and Immunology treatments, has announced the appointment of Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited as its UK Corporate Broker to enhance investor visibility and engagement. This move is part of Argent’s broader restructuring initiative aimed at advancing its position in the drug discovery sector. CEO Roby Zomer expresses optimism about the partnership with Shore Capital in the company’s pursuit of pioneering medical solutions.

