Argent Biopharma Lists New Employee Shares

Argent Biopharma (AU:RGT) has released an update.

Argent Biopharma Limited has applied for the quotation of 200,000 new fully paid ordinary shares under the ASX security code RGT, following the approval of securities issued through the Company’s Employee Share Scheme. This move, dated October 15, 2024, is part of the company’s efforts to enhance its working contracts and further involve its employees in the company’s growth.

For further insights into AU:RGT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.