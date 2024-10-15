Argent BioPharma Issues New Shares, Ensures Compliance

Argent Biopharma (AU:RGT) has released an update.

Argent BioPharma has announced the issuance of 4.2 million fully paid ordinary shares, in compliance with the Corporations Act 2001, without requiring disclosure to investors. This move, which aligns with regulatory exemptions, aims to provide transparency regarding the company’s financial status and the rights attached to the new shares. Argent BioPharma is known for its innovative approach in the biopharmaceutical sector, focusing on nanotechnology and multi-target therapies for CNS and immunology.

