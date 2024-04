Mgc Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:RGT) has released an update.

Argent Biopharma Limited has announced the issue of 131,000 unlisted options expiring on April 1, 2029, with each option priced at A$0.70, set to be issued on April 26, 2024. These equity securities are a part of an employee incentive scheme and are not intended to be quoted on the ASX.

