Argent Biopharma Issues 2.5 Million Unlisted Warrants

Stay Ahead of the Market:
- Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks
- Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener
Argent Biopharma ( (AU:RGT) ) has provided an announcement.
Argent Biopharma Limited has announced the issuance of 2,500,000 unlisted warrants, exercisable at US$0.55 and expiring on January 16, 2028. This issuance is part of a previously announced transaction and these securities are not intended to be quoted on the ASX. This move is likely to support the company’s strategic financing and operational goals, potentially impacting its market positioning by providing additional capital resources.
More about Argent Biopharma
Argent Biopharma Limited operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of innovative pharmaceutical products. The company engages in various stages of drug development, targeting unmet medical needs in diverse therapeutic areas.
YTD Price Performance: 27.50%
Average Trading Volume: 163,509
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy
Current Market Cap: $8.27M
For a thorough assessment of RGT stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.