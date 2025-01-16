Argent Biopharma Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

Argent Biopharma ( (AU:RGT) ) has shared an announcement.

Argent Biopharma Limited has announced the quotation of 5,000,000 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code RGT, effective January 16, 2025. This move is part of previously announced transactions and is expected to enhance the company’s market presence and provide additional capital for its operational and strategic initiatives.

More about Argent Biopharma

Argent Biopharma Limited operates in the biopharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies. The company is known for its commitment to advancing medical treatments and is actively involved in the healthcare market.

YTD Price Performance: 27.50%

Average Trading Volume: 163,509

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $8.27M

Learn more about RGT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.