Argenica Therapeutics Bolsters Executive Team

Argenica Therapeutics Ltd has enhanced its leadership team by appointing Dr. Stuart Gribble as the Vice President of Product Development, a move signaling progress in their drug development programs. Dr. Gribble brings over two decades of experience in the biotech sector, having led clinical trial programs and worked with regulatory bodies like the FDA. His expertise is expected to be invaluable as Argenica advances through Phase 2 clinical trials and explores new therapeutic indications beyond stroke treatment.

