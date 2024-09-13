Ares Strategic Mining Raises $1.6M in Private Placement

Ares Strategic Mining (TSE:ARS) has released an update.

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. has successfully completed the first portion of a non-brokered private placement offering, raising over $1.6 million by issuing over 9 million units at $0.18 each. The offering allows investors to buy a unit comprised of one common share and a corresponding warrant, which can be exercised at a higher price within two years, with the potential for an accelerated expiry date under certain conditions.

