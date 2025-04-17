Ares Strategic Mining Accelerates Utah Operations with Share Settlement

Ares Strategic Mining ( (TSE:ARS) ) has provided an update.

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. has announced a share settlement to accelerate the development of its Utah operations by issuing common stock to settle outstanding debts for lobbying services. This move, subject to approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange, reflects the company’s strategic efforts to ramp up its operations and strengthen its market position in the North American fluorspar industry.

Spark’s Take on TSE:ARS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:ARS is a Underperform.

Ares Strategic Mining’s stock score reflects substantial financial risks due to no revenue and high debt, balanced by positive short-term technical momentum and encouraging corporate events. While recent investments and strategic moves offer future growth potential, the current financial instability poses significant risks.

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. is a mining company focused on the development of fluorspar projects in the U.S. The company aims to become a significant supplier of high-grade fluorspar to North American markets, supporting industries vital to modern technology and infrastructure. Its key project, the Lost Sheep Fluorspar Project, is located in Delta, Utah, and is fully permitted for mining.

YTD Price Performance: 0.71%

Average Trading Volume: 142,821

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $24.68M

