Ares Management Announces Dividend and Q2 Financial Results

Ares Management (ARES) has provided an announcement.

On August 2, 2024, shareholders of a company’s Class A common stock were notified about an upcoming quarterly dividend of $0.93 per share, set to be paid on September 30, with a record date of September 16. Alongside this announcement, the company also released its financial results for the second quarter of the year, emphasizing its continued commitment to transparent and timely communication with its investors.

Learn more about ARES stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.