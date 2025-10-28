Ares Capital Announces Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Ares Capital ( (ARCC) ).

On October 28, 2025, Ares Capital Corporation announced its financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2025, and declared a fourth quarter dividend of $0.48 per share, payable on December 30, 2025. The company’s financial performance showed a slight decrease in GAAP net income per share compared to the previous year, with net investment income also declining. However, the company’s portfolio investments and total assets increased, indicating a robust market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (ARCC) stock is a Buy with a $24.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ares Capital stock, see the ARCC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ARCC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ARCC is a Outperform.

Ares Capital’s strong earnings call and attractive valuation are significant positives, outweighing concerns about inconsistent revenue growth and cash flow challenges. Technical indicators are neutral, providing a balanced outlook.

More about Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing financing solutions to middle-market companies. It primarily offers debt and equity capital to businesses, supporting their growth and operational needs.

Average Trading Volume: 5,026,087

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $14.16B

