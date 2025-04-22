Ares Acquisition Announces Preliminary Redemption Results

Ares Acquisition Corporation II Class A ( (AACT) ) has provided an announcement.

On April 22, 2025, Ares Acquisition Corporation II announced preliminary redemption results for its extraordinary general meeting, revealing that approximately 1.3% of its public shares were redeemed. This meeting aimed to extend the period for completing a business combination, with the proposed merger with Kodiak Robotics, Inc. expected to close in the second half of 2025. The company’s operations and stakeholder implications hinge on the approval of this extension and the successful completion of the business combination, which involves several risks and uncertainties.

Ares Acquisition Corporation II is a special purpose acquisition company affiliated with Ares Management Corporation, formed to effect mergers, share exchanges, asset acquisitions, share purchases, reorganizations, or similar business combinations.

