Ares Acquisition Announces Kodiak Robotics Merger Agreement

On April 14, 2025, Ares Acquisition Corporation II (AACT) announced a business combination agreement with Kodiak Robotics, Inc., which will see Kodiak become a publicly-listed company. The agreement, unanimously approved by the boards of both companies, is expected to close in the second half of 2025, pending shareholder approval and customary conditions. The transaction values Kodiak at approximately $2.5 billion, with existing Kodiak equity holders rolling 100% of their interests into the combined company. This move is anticipated to accelerate Kodiak’s market strategy and expand its customer base, leveraging its partnerships and technology to address a $4+ trillion global market opportunity in autonomous trucking.

Kodiak Robotics, Inc. is a leading provider of AI-powered autonomous vehicle technology, focusing on addressing critical challenges in the transportation industry such as driver shortages, demands for shorter delivery timelines, and rising costs. The company offers a single-platform automated driving system, the Kodiak Driver, which integrates AI-driven software with modular hardware to improve reliability and efficiency in commercial trucking and public sector applications.

YTD Price Performance: 1.91%

Average Trading Volume: 550,595

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $698.8M

