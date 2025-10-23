Ardiden Limited Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Ardiden ( (AU:ADV) ).

Ardiden Limited has announced its annual general meeting scheduled for November 26, 2025, in West Perth, Australia. This meeting is a critical event for shareholders, providing an opportunity to discuss the company’s strategic direction and operational updates, which could influence its market positioning and stakeholder engagement.

More about Ardiden

Ardiden Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily engaged in the extraction of lithium and gold, catering to the growing demand in the energy and precious metals markets.

Average Trading Volume: 470,306

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$22.51M

