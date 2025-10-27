Ardelyx’s Phase 3 Study on Tenapanor: A Potential Game-Changer for Pediatric IBS-C

Ardelyx Inc ((ARDX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Ardelyx Inc. is conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled A 12-Week, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Phase 3 Study to Assess the Safety and Efficacy of Tenapanor for the Treatment of Irritable Bowel Syndrome With Constipation (IBS-C) in Pediatric Patients 12 to Less Than 18 Years Old. The study aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Tenapanor in treating IBS-C in adolescents, a condition that significantly impacts quality of life.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests Tenapanor, an experimental drug administered at doses of 25 mg and 50 mg twice daily. Its purpose is to alleviate symptoms of IBS-C by modulating sodium absorption in the intestines.

Study Design: This interventional study uses a randomized, parallel assignment model with double masking for both participants and investigators. The primary goal is treatment, comparing the effects of Tenapanor against a placebo.

Study Timeline: The study began on November 30, 2022, with an estimated completion date set for December 12, 2024. The primary completion date is yet to be specified, but the study is currently recruiting participants.

Market Implications: Positive outcomes from this study could enhance Ardelyx’s market position, potentially boosting its stock performance and investor confidence. Success in this niche pediatric market could differentiate Ardelyx from competitors, offering a unique treatment option for IBS-C in adolescents.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

