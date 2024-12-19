Ardea Resources Bolsters Team with Key Appointment

Ardea Resources Ltd. (AU:ARL) has released an update.

Ardea Resources Ltd. has bolstered its leadership team by appointing Michael Rodriguez as an Executive Director, leveraging his extensive expertise in hydrometallurgical processes to enhance the Kalgoorlie Nickel Project’s Goongarrie Hub. This strategic move aims to optimize the project’s Definitive Feasibility Study and propel the company towards establishing a multi-decade, low-cost nickel-cobalt operation. Rodriguez’s proven track record in large-scale nickel-cobalt production is expected to provide valuable insights and strengthen Ardea’s growth prospects.

