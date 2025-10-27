Ardea Resources Advances Kalgoorlie Nickel Project with Key Developments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ardea Resources ( (AU:ARL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Ardea Resources has made substantial progress in the September 2025 quarter on its Kalgoorlie Nickel Project – Goongarrie Hub, with key developments including the completion of major drilling and metallurgical testwork programs and the execution of a Heritage Agreement with the Marlinyu Ghoorlie Native Title Claimant Group. The company remains financially strong, with $15.5M cash on hand and no debt, and is well-positioned to complete the Definitive Feasibility Study with $30M in committed funding. Collaboration with partners Sumitomo Metal Mining and Mitsubishi Corporation continues to be a strength, enhancing the project’s technical and commercial expertise. Ardea’s focus on safety, community engagement, and strategic partnerships further reinforces its standing in the critical minerals sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:ARL) stock is a Buy with a A$0.89 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ardea Resources stock, see the AU:ARL Stock Forecast page.

More about Ardea Resources

Ardea Resources Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focusing on the development of nickel and cobalt projects. Their key project is the Kalgoorlie Nickel Project – Goongarrie Hub, which is positioned as a significant Australian critical minerals development.

YTD Price Performance: 86.57%

Average Trading Volume: 134,882

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$131.5M

