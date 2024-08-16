Ardagh Metal Packaging Welcomes New CFO

Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP) has released an update.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has announced the appointment of Stefan Schellinger as the new Chief Financial Officer, starting September 1, 2024. Schellinger, with over 25 years of financial and commercial experience, has previously served as CFO for ContourGlobal plc and Essentra plc, and will be succeeding David Bourne. CEO Oliver Graham expressed his delight for Stefan joining the team and extended gratitude towards David Bourne for his significant contributions to the company.

