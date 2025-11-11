Arcturus Therapeutics Reports Q3 2025 Financials and Pipeline Progress

Arcturus Therapeutics ( (ARCT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Arcturus Therapeutics presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., based in San Diego, is a commercial mRNA medicines and vaccines company specializing in liver and respiratory rare disease therapeutics and infectious disease vaccines, with a focus on innovative RNA-based treatments.

In its third-quarter 2025 financial update, Arcturus Therapeutics reported significant progress in its clinical pipeline, particularly with its cystic fibrosis (CF) and OTC deficiency programs. The company also announced strategic cost reductions to extend its cash runway and adapt to changing regulatory landscapes.

Key financial metrics revealed a decrease in revenue to $17.2 million for the quarter, primarily due to reduced activity in their CSL collaboration. Despite this, operating expenses were significantly reduced from $52.4 million in the previous year to $33.7 million, reflecting lower manufacturing and clinical trial costs. The net loss for the quarter was $13.5 million, an increase from the previous year’s $6.9 million loss, but the company maintained a strong cash position of $237.3 million.

Strategic highlights included promising interim data from the Phase 2 trial of ARCT-032 for CF, showing reductions in mucus burden, and continued development of the ARCT-810 program for OTC deficiency. Additionally, the company is advancing its self-amplifying mRNA vaccine platform, with positive results from its pandemic influenza vaccine candidate.

Looking ahead, Arcturus remains committed to advancing its clinical programs and aligning with regulatory agencies for pivotal trials. The company anticipates further support from its partners and aims to continue optimizing its financial strategy to sustain its operations through 2028.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue