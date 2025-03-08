Arcturus Therapeutics’ Earnings Call: Mixed Outlook with Strategic Wins

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks Momentum IndexDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Value
New
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsMost Visited Websites
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News WireArrivedEquityMultiple
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Company Announcements

Arcturus Therapeutics’ Earnings Call: Mixed Outlook with Strategic Wins

Arcturus Therapeutics’ Earnings Call: Mixed Outlook with Strategic Wins

Arcturus Therapeutics ((ARCT)) has held its Q4 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

The earnings call for Arcturus Therapeutics presented a mixed outlook, highlighting both significant achievements and financial challenges. The company celebrated the European approval of KOSTAIVE and progress in various clinical programs. However, these successes were tempered by decreased revenue and an increased net loss. Despite these hurdles, Arcturus’ strong cash position and expected cash runway offer some reassurance to stakeholders.

European Commission Approval for KOSTAIVE

Arcturus Therapeutics achieved a major milestone with the European Commission’s approval of KOSTAIVE, the world’s first approved self-amplifying mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. This approval covers all 27 EU member states and 3 additional European Economic Area countries, marking a significant achievement in the company’s portfolio.

Significant Gross Profit from KOSTAIVE

The company reported a substantial gross profit of approximately $28 million from the sale of KOSTAIVE during the fourth quarter of 2024. This profit is expected to offset development costs, providing a financial cushion amidst the company’s broader fiscal challenges.

Initiation of Phase I Study for ARCT-2304

Arcturus has initiated a Phase I study for ARCT-2304, a self-amplifying mRNA vaccine candidate targeting H5N1 influenza. This study is fully funded by BARDA, with interim data anticipated in the second half of 2025, showcasing the company’s ongoing commitment to expanding its vaccine pipeline.

Continued Progress in Cystic Fibrosis Program

The company’s cystic fibrosis program is advancing, with the first participant dosed in a Phase II study of ARCT-032. Interim data from this study is expected by the end of the second quarter of 2025, indicating steady progress in this critical therapeutic area.

Strong Cash Position

Arcturus reported cash and cash equivalents totaling $293.9 million as of December 31, 2024. This robust cash position is expected to sustain the company through the end of the first quarter of 2027, providing a solid financial foundation for ongoing and future projects.

Decrease in Revenue

The company experienced a decrease in revenue for the year ended 2024, with total revenues falling by $14.5 million to $152.3 million compared to 2023. This decline was primarily due to lower milestone achievements from the CSL agreement, highlighting a key area of financial concern.

Increased Net Loss

Arcturus reported a net loss of approximately $80.9 million for the year ended 2024, a significant increase from the net loss of $29.7 million in 2023. This increase in net loss underscores the financial challenges the company faces amidst its operational expansions.

Increased Operating Expenses

Operating expenses rose to $248 million in 2024 from $245 million in 2023, driven by higher clinical trial costs. This increase reflects the company’s investment in its clinical programs, despite the pressure it places on financial performance.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Arcturus anticipates continued revenue from its ongoing clinical programs and maintains a strong cash position to support its operations. The company is progressing with its pipeline, including the Phase I study of ARCT-2304 for H5N1 influenza and the Phase II study for ARCT-032 in cystic fibrosis. Key data readouts are expected in 2025, which could influence future financial performance and strategic directions.

In summary, the earnings call for Arcturus Therapeutics highlighted a balanced narrative of achievements and challenges. While the company faces financial hurdles with decreased revenue and increased net loss, its strategic milestones, such as the approval of KOSTAIVE and progress in clinical programs, provide a positive outlook. The strong cash position further reassures stakeholders of the company’s capacity to navigate its financial landscape.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com
Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum ComputingAICryptocurrencyBitcoin StocksDividendValueBiotechOilChineseChat GPTBanksAirlineBeer & BeveragesEnergy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top StocksSmart Score StocksStock ScreenerTop Wall Street AnalystsInsiders' Hot StocksTop Penny StocksUnusual Options ActivityTop ETFs by Upside Potential