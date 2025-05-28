ArcticZymes Extends Partnership to Advance Bionanoparticle Purification

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

ArcticZymes Technologies ASA ( (DE:B4V) ) has issued an announcement.

ArcticZymes Technologies ASA, in collaboration with the Austrian Centre of Industrial Biotechnology, has extended their research partnership to enhance purification methods for bionanoparticles, crucial for gene therapies, vaccines, and cancer treatments. This collaboration aims to improve the efficiency, scalability, and cost-effectiveness of BNP-based therapeutics, leveraging ArcticZymes’ SAN family enzymes and receiving additional funding from the COMET program. The partnership highlights ArcticZymes’ commitment to innovation and practical solutions in bioprocessing, with implications for advancing biomanufacturing workflows and training future talent.

More about ArcticZymes Technologies ASA

ArcticZymes Technologies is a Norwegian life sciences company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel recombinant enzymes for use in molecular research, In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD), and biomanufacturing. Its headquarters are based in Tromsø, Norway, at the SIVA Science Park. ArcticZymes Technologies’ IP and capabilities are protected via a large portfolio of patents.

Average Trading Volume: 49,834

Current Market Cap: NOK827.4M

Find detailed analytics on B4V stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers , and find the ideal broker for your trades.