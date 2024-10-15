Arctic Fish Holding AS Announces Q3 Performance

Arctic Fish Holding AS (DE:6TW) has released an update.

Arctic Fish Holding AS reported a harvest of 3.4 thousand tonnes and an Operational EBIT of 0.9 MEUR for Q3 2024, with a Net Interest-Bearing Debt of 134 MEUR. The company, a leading salmon farmer in Iceland, boasts a fully integrated value chain and a production capacity of 29,800 tonnes. A detailed quarterly report is scheduled for release on November 6, 2024.

