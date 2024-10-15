Arctic Bioscience to Unveil HeROPA Trial Results

Arctic Bioscience AS (DE:9TD) has released an update.

Arctic Bioscience, a biotech firm focusing on bioactive marine compounds, is set to present results from the HeROPA clinical trial in a webcast on October 16, 2024, led by CEO Christer L. Valderhaug and Medical Director Runhild Gammelsæter. The company is actively developing a new drug, HRO350, aimed at treating mild-to-moderate psoriasis and markets nutraceuticals globally under the ROMEGA® brand.

