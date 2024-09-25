Arctic Bioscience Progresses in Psoriasis Treatment

Arctic Bioscience AS (DE:9TD) has released an update.

Arctic Bioscience AS has presented promising research on the anti-psoriatic effects of phospholipid esters from herring roe oil, providing insights into the mode-of-action of their investigational drug HRO350. These findings, which were showcased at the EADV congress in Amsterdam, support the ongoing phase 2b HeROPA clinical trial for mild-to-moderate psoriasis, with results expected by late 2024. The company, known for its marine compound-based pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products, continues to advance in its clinical development program with the support of the Research Council of Norway.

For further insights into DE:9TD stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.