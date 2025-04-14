Arcs Company Increases Year-End Dividend to Enhance Shareholder Value

Arcs Company ( (JP:9948) ) has issued an announcement.

Arcs Company, Limited has announced an increase in its year-end dividend per share for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2025, from ¥38 to ¥40, marking a total increase of ¥6 compared to the previous fiscal year. This decision reflects the company’s commitment to returning profits to shareholders and is based on its recent business performance and financial position, aiming to enhance shareholder value while expanding its operational base.

Arcs Company, Limited operates in the retail industry, focusing on providing a range of consumer goods and services. The company is listed on the TSE Prime Market and SSE, indicating its significant presence in the market.

