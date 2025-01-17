Arcos Dorados Updates Financial Condition and Franchise Agreements

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

Arcos Dorados Holdings ( (ARCO) ) has shared an announcement.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. updated its financial condition and results for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, and 2023, while also revising certain disclosures and risk factors. This update is linked to their Master Franchise Agreements, including those for Brazil, signed on December 30, 2024. The report also incorporates their cash offer to purchase outstanding senior notes. The company noted that revenues from company-operated restaurants constituted 95.5% of total revenues for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, with a focus on brand advertising and operational improvements influencing sales. The company’s operating segments are geographically divided into Brazil, NOLAD, and SLAD, with a substantial number of restaurants situated in Brazil.

More about Arcos Dorados Holdings

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is the world’s largest independent McDonald’s franchisee by systemwide sales and restaurant count, representing 4.3% of McDonald’s global sales in 2023. The company operates within the quick-service restaurant sub-segment of the fast-food industry in Latin America and the Caribbean, managing 2,410 McDonald’s-branded restaurants across 20 countries and territories, including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Mexico, among others. The company’s operations are divided into company-operated and franchised restaurants, with a significant focus on local market management while leveraging corporate-level strategic functions.

YTD Price Performance: -2.93%

Average Trading Volume: 1,268,304

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.53B

For a thorough assessment of ARCO stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.