Arcos Dorados Concludes Tender Offer for 2027 Notes

On January 24, 2025, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. announced the results of its cash tender offer for its 5.875% Notes due in 2027, which expired on January 23, 2025. The company successfully received valid tenders for $136.145 million in principal amount, with settlement expected on January 29, 2025. The tender offer, conditioned by financial terms, is a strategic move by Arcos Dorados to manage its debt obligations effectively, potentially impacting its financial stability positively. This development could bolster its market position as it continues its operations in the competitive fast-food industry.

Arcos Dorados is the world’s largest independent McDonald’s franchisee, operating in Latin America and the Caribbean. It holds exclusive rights to own, operate, and franchise McDonald’s restaurants across 20 countries in the region, managing over 2,400 restaurants and employing more than 100,000 people. The company is dedicated to community development, youth employment, and environmental sustainability, and it is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ARCO.

