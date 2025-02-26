archTIS to Showcase Data Security Solutions at New York Investor Conference

The latest update is out from archTIS Ltd. ( (AU:AR9) ).

archTIS Limited announced its participation in the Australia Investor Day Conference in New York City, where the company will present its innovative data security solutions to a US investor audience. This event provides archTIS with an opportunity to showcase its growth trajectory and expansion plans, potentially impacting its operations and industry positioning by attracting new investors and expanding its market presence in the US.

More about archTIS Ltd.

archTIS Limited is a global provider of data-centric software solutions focused on the secure collaboration of sensitive information. The company offers award-winning information security solutions that protect sensitive content in sectors such as government, defense, supply chain, enterprises, and regulated industries through attribute-based access and control policies. Their products include archTIS Trusted Data Integration, Kojensi, and NC Protect, which enhance information protection across various platforms.

YTD Price Performance: 17.14%

Average Trading Volume: 183,102

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$23.61M

