archTIS Ltd. Reports Stellar Financial Growth

archTIS Ltd. (AU:AR9) has released an update.

archTIS Ltd., a specialist in secure collaboration software, has reported a robust financial performance for Q4 2024, featuring a 54% surge in annual revenue and a substantial 18% cut in operating expenses. The company’s strategic focus has yielded a positive annual operating cash flow of $1.4 million and an Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) that now exceeds $4 million. These financial achievements reflect strong global sales, efficiency in cash management, and successful customer retention and expansion.

