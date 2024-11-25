Archer Materials Unveils Prototype TMR Sensors

Archer Materials Limited (AU:AXE) has released an update.

Archer Materials Limited has received its first prototype tunnel magnetoresistance (TMR) sensors from its partner, MultiDimension Technology. The company plans to leverage its quantum technology expertise to enhance these sensors, aiming to tap into various lucrative markets such as medical devices and automotive. This development could pave the way for early revenue generation and a stronger market presence.

