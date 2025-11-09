Archer Materials Partners with CSIRO to Advance Quantum Machine Learning for Fraud Detection

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest update is out from Archer Materials ( (AU:AXE) ).

Archer Materials has partnered with CSIRO, Australia’s National Science Agency, to develop Quantum Machine Learning (QML) models aimed at enhancing fraud detection in financial transactions. This collaboration, running from November 2025 to November 2026, seeks to leverage CSIRO’s expertise to create innovative QML models that offer improved reliability and speed in identifying fraudulent activities. The project underscores Archer’s strategy to commercialize near-term quantum applications with global impact, potentially extending QML’s applications beyond finance to sectors like healthcare, energy, and cybersecurity.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:AXE) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Archer Materials stock, see the AU:AXE Stock Forecast page.

More about Archer Materials

Archer Materials is a next-generation quantum technology company focused on developing advanced semiconductor devices for quantum computing, quantum sensing, and medical diagnostics. The company’s carbon-based platform is designed to integrate with existing semiconductor manufacturing processes, facilitating a scalable pathway to commercial quantum applications in global markets.

YTD Price Performance: -34.48%

Average Trading Volume: 609,185

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$96.84M

See more insights into AXE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue