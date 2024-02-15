Arch Capital Ensures Transparency with Call Recording Access

Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) has released an update.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. experienced technical issues during their investor conference call, causing some participants to miss the Q&A session. To address this, the company has made a recording and a transcript of the entire call, including the previously inaudible Q&A, accessible on their website’s Investors section for one year. This move ensures transparency and provides all interested parties equal opportunity to review the discussions held during the call.

