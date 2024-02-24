Arch Capital Announces Dividends for Preferred Series F and G Shares

Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) has released an update.

ACGL’s Board has announced dividends for holders of its preferred shares, Series F and G, to be paid from legally available funds under Bermuda law. Shareholders of the 13.2 million Series F depositary shares will receive a dividend of $0.340625 per share, totaling $4,496,250, while the 20 million Series G depositary shares will see a dividend of $0.284375 per share, amounting to $5,687,500. Both dividends are set for payment on March 31, 2024, for shareholders on record as of March 15, 2024.

